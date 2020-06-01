Car supermarket group Motorpoint has completed its 1,000th home delivery since the start of lockdown.

Gillian Fisher, from Maidenhead, Berkshire, became the 1,000th customer to benefit from Motorpoint’s free home delivery service when she recently bought a Mini Cooper S.

‘I’ve bought other cars from Motorpoint and found the experience really quick and easy,’ she said.

‘I’ve been thinking about upsizing to a bigger car for a while so went onto the Motorpoint website a few days ago.

‘When I found out they were able to deliver to my home rather than me make the 100-mile plus round trip to my nearest branch in Chingford in London, I decided to buy it online.’

She added: ‘Not only was the whole process quick and easy once more but having your new car brought to your home is so convenient and, at times like these, makes such as difference in terms of helping to keep us all safe.’

The business, which has branches across England, Scotland and Wales, rolled out the complimentary service during the Covid-19 lockdown in response to customer demand.

The firm has been preparing its vehicles in line with the mandatory public health guidance, and also delivering hundreds of cars to customers up and down the country.

Robert Jones, General Manager of Motorpoint Chingford, who delivered the car to Gillian’s home, said: ‘Our free home delivery service has proved extremely popular since going live.

‘Not only does the customer choose the time when they want their car delivered to their door during the week, but thanks to our 14-day money back guarantee, they can do so with complete confidence.

‘We look forward to delivering the next 1,000 cars and light commercial vehicles to customers’ homes over the coming weeks.’

Motorpoint has also introduced contactless collection at its sites including unaccompanied test drives.

Jones added: ‘With our branches fully re-opening from June 1 our customers can now choose to buy and receive their new car from Motorpoint in a way that best suits them while equally importantly staying safe at all times.’