Ford – Manufacturer Used Car Scheme Winner 2023

This year’s winner of the Manufacturer Used Car Scheme at the Used Car Awards was Ford.

The judges were looking for a stand-out offering, which served dealers as well as customers with a great range of benefits.

Ford was praised by its dealers, despite a highly competitive market, for putting together a scheme that really built confidence in buyers. Each car is offered with a comprehensive check from Ford technicians, Ford warranty and even the option to exchange if you’re not happy in the first 30 days or 1,000 miles.

Ian Giblin, remarketing manager at Ford, said: ‘It’s fantastic to pick up this award for Ford.

‘I think what sets this scheme apart is the uncompromised promise really of a used car backed by Ford with a two-year unlimited miles warranty, two years breakdown cover, and fully-refurbished. It’s shown that customers really love it.’

David Pattison, remarketing inventory and refurbishment manager at Ford, added: ‘Overall it’s been a challenging year, but Ford has had a good year in a market that’s been quite volatile.

‘It’s been fantastic to be here tonight at the Used Car Awards and it means so much to come home with the award.’

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘Ford should be really proud of this award. Its dealers told us how much they love this scheme and it’s clearly impressing customers.

‘It’s always tough judging this award because there’s so much competition from manufacturers out there. Congratulations to Ford for its win!’

Mike Brewer, Used Car Awards host and TV personality, said: ‘Ford should be incredibly proud of this award. There are so many great schemes out there at the moment but this scheme stood out as a clear winner!

‘When it comes to franchised dealers, these used car schemes can really make or break the success of a used car sales team. They want to be able to offer something that proves quality and builds trust.

‘Well done to Ford for winning this award!’

Pictured top, from left, Joe Brockbank, sales manager at Visitor Chat, David Pattison and Ian Giblin with Mike Brewer far right.