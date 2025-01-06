Log in

Ford Puma named 2024’s top-selling new car while Tesla Model Y is most popular EV

  • Ford Puma beat the Kia Sportage to overall crown
  • The Tesla Model Y was December’s top-seller and 2024’s top EV
  • Overall, registrations last year rose 2.6% on 2023

Time 12:05 pm, January 6, 2025

Despite a large increase in the number of EVs being registered in December, Ford’s Puma has been named as 2024’s top-selling car.

The blue oval’s smallest model notched up 48,340 registrations last year, beating the Kia Sportage by over a thousand units.

The Sportage finished with 47,163 registrations to its name, followed by the British-built pairing of the Nissan Qashqai and Juke with 42,418 and 34,454  respectively.

The Tesla Model Y was the fifth best-selling car last year, followed by the Volkswagen Golf (32,370), Hyundai Tucson (32,174), MG’s HS (30,207), and the Volvo XC40 (30,202).

The Volkswagen Polo – which is currently celebrating its 50th birthday – rounded off the top 10 with 28,918 registrations.

December saw a glut of new EVs registered, and Tesla’s Model Y was the victor for the month with 5,165 cars.

It was followed by the Tesla Model 3 (3,477), Nissan Qashqai (3,371) and the Mini Cooper (3,245).

The Model Y was 2024’s top-selling EV with 32,862 registrations, convincingly ahead of the second-placed Audi Q4 e-tron (17,422) and the Tesla Model Y (17,425).

Overall, new car registrations rose by 2.6% on 2023’s total, with it being another top year for fleet sales with these rising 11.8% in 2024.

Private sales, meanwhile, slumped by 8.7%, leading the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders to once again call for more help for retail buyers.

‘A record year for EV registrations underscores vehicle manufacturers’ unswerving commitment to a decarbonised new car market, with more choice, better range and increased affordability than ever before,’ said chief executive Mike Hawes.

‘This has come at huge cost, however, with the billions invested in new models being supplemented by generous incentives which are unsustainable.

‘We need rapid results from the regulatory review and urgent substantive support for consumers – else automotive investments will be at risk and the jobs, economic growth and net zero ambitions we all share in jeopardy.’

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



