Ford Puma named 2024’s top-selling new car while Tesla Model Y is most popular EV

Despite a large increase in the number of EVs being registered in December, Ford’s Puma has been named as 2024’s top-selling car.

The blue oval’s smallest model notched up 48,340 registrations last year, beating the Kia Sportage by over a thousand units.

The Sportage finished with 47,163 registrations to its name, followed by the British-built pairing of the Nissan Qashqai and Juke with 42,418 and 34,454 respectively.

The Tesla Model Y was the fifth best-selling car last year, followed by the Volkswagen Golf (32,370), Hyundai Tucson (32,174), MG’s HS (30,207), and the Volvo XC40 (30,202).

The Volkswagen Polo – which is currently celebrating its 50th birthday – rounded off the top 10 with 28,918 registrations.

December saw a glut of new EVs registered, and Tesla’s Model Y was the victor for the month with 5,165 cars.

It was followed by the Tesla Model 3 (3,477), Nissan Qashqai (3,371) and the Mini Cooper (3,245).

The Model Y was 2024’s top-selling EV with 32,862 registrations, convincingly ahead of the second-placed Audi Q4 e-tron (17,422) and the Tesla Model Y (17,425).