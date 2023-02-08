Forecourt finance just got simpler

There haven’t been many sectors over the past couple of years that have faced the level of volatility witnessed in the motor industry.

The situation is unlikely to settle down much in the first half of this year either.

The easing of the new car supply issues that’s driven new and used prices up in recent times could bring the prospect of higher levels of new car stock coming into a potentially softer market at a time when consumer confidence remains low, and as inflation and high energy bills continue to impact on household incomes.

It remains very difficult to predict, but there will always still be opportunities, as there was through the pandemic, and many reasons to be positive.

But more than ever, dealers will need to be agile and brilliant at the basics.

Whatever the size of your dealership or operation, whatever the prevailing conditions and whether you’re a small independent or large retail group, one of the basics that will always remain important is being able to buy the right stock at the right price whenever it comes up.

Cost-effective stocking finance can be a real help

Star Stocking finance can help keep your forecourts stocked with cars, motorcycles, caravans or light commercial vehicles.

We offer simple and flexible stocking finance, enabling you to cost-effectively manage the buying and selling of your forecourt stock.

We can provide funding for new, used and demonstrator vehicles up to an approved total credit limit for typically up to 180 days.

It helps keep your cash inside your business, where it can be better put to use, enabling you to increase or maintain the right type of stock that will give you that all-important competitor advantage.

If buying from another source, including part-exchanges or a private sale, 100 per cent of Cap Clean or invoice price can be funded.

The Star Asset Finance Group is a long-established, award-winning group of leading independent asset finance businesses, with unrivalled knowledge of their markets, combining the genuine local service valued so highly by local dealers, with the many benefits of national scale.

Don’t just take our word for it

Here’s what our customers say:

Umare Malik from Automotion said: ‘Having worked with a number of stock funding benefactors across the industry, I found Star Asset Finance to be one of the most competitively priced in a number of different ways.

‘Vimal, Andy and Ian have always been on hand to elucidate everything correctly.

‘The team all seem to have a hands-on and personal tactic rather than a corporate method, which is a key advantage when having a funding line with a lender in today’s financial climate.

‘Their subsidy line is a very simple model and works like a dream. I give my personal recommendations.’

Azair Tahir from Torque Point said: ‘Working with Star Asset Finance was a breath of fresh air after using their competitors as a stocking facility.

‘The system is a lot finer, and the facility is a lot cheaper as you do not have to pay a loading-on fee for every unit you want on finance.

‘Vimal has been an excellent rep for us, with his continued support over the years enabling our business to prosper further.’

If you are interested in understanding how Star Stocking finance could benefit you or would like to understand if you can improve on your current situation, contact us today.

Contact Vimal or Andy, the Star Stocking team, on 0330 202 0619 or email [email protected].

Website: starassetfinance.com/star-stocking.

