Former apprentice takes on the reins as new service manager at FJ Chalke Yeovil Nissan

Dealer group FJ Chalke has appointed a new service manager to run its Yeovil Nissan site.

The Wiltshire-based retailer has promoted Alfie Mann to the position, just five years after he joined the outfit as an apprentice in the service department.

Mann, who has worked at the Yeovil site since completing his initial training, says he is ‘delighted’ to have taken the reins and is looking forward to helping the business grow.

Bosses have been impressed with his dedication to the success of the service department and say he demonstrates strong ‘leadership potential’.

In his new role, he will now work alongside two service advisors and six technicians and he says he is proud to be leading the department.

He said: ‘I am delighted to have been promoted and I look forward to the challenges ahead. Our aim is to continue to run an efficient operation, with a ‘right first time’ approach to everything we do whilst keeping customers informed every step of the way.’



Away from work, Alfie is a keen golfer and fisherman. He also enjoys In his spare time, Alfie enjoys working on his own car and dining out with partner Molly.

Managing director of FJ Chalke, Steve Fowler, added: ‘Alfie’s journey from apprentice to management is not only a reflection of his personal growth but also a testament to the opportunities for advancement and development that we provide to all our employees.



‘It has been wonderful to watch Alfie’s career progress. His promotion to the position of Service Manager is very well deserved. Many congratulations, Alfie!’

FJ Chalke in Yeovil and Wincanton offer the entire Nissan range for customers to test-drive, with great deals on servicing and used cars always available.