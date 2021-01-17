Ex-boss of Nissan GB’s retail group West Way and previously sales director of the brand Tony Lewis has brought Spanish electric scooter brand Silence to the UK with four other founders.

Also among the founders is John Edwards, previously managing director of Land Rover UK between 2007 and 2009 and JLR Special Operations MD from when the division was formed until 2018.

The pair, with co-founders Kevin Duck and Mike Rose, announced the launch of Silence UK this week.

Silence UK has launched with a four-strong model range on sale now, priced from £2,695 to £4,995, which they hope will meet the changing needs of consumers.

The Silence has been in Europe for nearly a decade, and has already successfully captured more than 66 per cent of Spanish and 30 per cent European electric scooter sales.

So far it has had 21,000 customers across 25 countries.

Powered by a lithium-ion battery system, the scooter features a ‘click and go’ system which allows the users to disconnect the battery from the bike and charge at any 240V socket.

The scooters have smart technology too and the exclusive Silence app for Apple and Android devices

allows you to locate, check and even lock or unlock your smart scooter from your phone.

Through the app you are also able to plan and follow routes with Google Maps.

The company states that the electric scooter can reduce running costs to around £1 per 100 miles charged, with each bike capable of returning up to 91 miles from a single charge.

It has enough power to deal with inner city traffic too thanks to a 0-30mph time of 3.9 seconds.

Made up of four models, prices for Silence’s range of scooters start from £2,695 and rise to £4,995.

Edwards said: ‘The UK transportation market is changing at an unprecedented pace. The launch of the Silence family of class-leading electric moto scooters meets the demands of consumers and companies on so many levels.

‘The Silence brand is cool, the products are even cooler – simple, smart, clean and beautifully designed.

‘We’re excited about bringing Silence to Britain, delivering class-leading products and providing a class-leading ownership experience to a new family of customers.’

The Silence S01 is designed to be equivalent to a 125cc scooter or motorcycle and utilises a 5.6kWh battery and 9kW electric motor.

This model brings a range of up to 80 miles and a top speed of 62mph while prices start from £4,995.

Next down are the Silence S02 and S02 LS Long Range, which the company sees as mobility options for door-to-door delivery services and business users.

The Long Range variant is limited to 30mph but, thanks to a 5.6kWh battery and 1.5kW motor, returns a range of 91 miles.

The more powerful S02 version has a 7kW motor which allows for speeds of up to 56mph and up to 80 miles of range. Prices start from £3,595 and £4,695 respectively.

Finally, there’s the S02 LS, which is pitched as a scooter in the same category as a 50cc motorcycle.

Designed for younger riders, it can only achieve 30mph flat-out, while its 2kWh battery will return up to 35 miles from a single charge. Prices for this model start from £2,695.