The former bosses of West Way Nissan and Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations will be chatting live with Car Dealer from midday today.

Broadcast live on the Car Dealer YouTube channel from 12pm, Tony Lewis and John Edwards will be speaking with Car Dealer about the launch of electric scooter brand Silence in the UK.

Along with Kevin Duck and Mike Rose, ex-boss of Nissan GB’s retail group West Way Tony Lewis and John Edwards, former MD of Land Rover between 2007 and 2009 and from 2014 to 2018 MD of JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations, have brought the Spanish brand to the UK.

Silence UK aims to capitalise on a growing trend of electric scooters and green urban commuting.

Four models have been launched with prices starting from £2,695 and rising to £4,995, and offer ranges of between 35 and 91 miles on a full charge.

The scooters come with smart tech to plan routes and remotely control key functions, and the batteries feature a ‘click and go’ system that allows the rider to disconnect the battery from the bike and charge at an 240V socket.

As it’s a live show, viewers can post questions during the broadcast or email in advance by clicking here.

The show will be broadcast on the Car Dealer YouTube channel and at the top of this story from 12pm.