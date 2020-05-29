Former Car Dealer Magazine editor James Batchelor will be joining the team once again as we continue to expand our online editorial and video output.

Batchelor has been working for Auto Express and Carbuyer for the last five years where he held the positions of news editor, head of video and latterly editor-at-large.

Fondly known throughout the industry as ‘Batch’, he has extensive experience in presenting motoring videos and as Car Dealer Magazine continues its transition towards a digital future, he will play an important part in help drive that.

Batchelor, 31, will work alongside the existing editorial team as a consultant and will help present our popular Car Dealer Live interviews, alternating with founder James Baggott.

He joins on Monday, June 1 – the same day car dealers in England open up their showrooms once again.

Car Dealer Magazine founder James Baggott said: ‘We are absolutely delighted our good friend Batch will be playing a part in helping continue our digital transformation.

‘The growth we have seen in our digital journey has been quite staggering. So far this month we have clocked up nearly two million visitors on the Car Dealer Magazine website and that’s down to a huge amount of hard work from the whole team.

‘We’ve launched daily Car Dealer Live interviews, daily email briefings, WhatsApp groups to share content and a whole new website which we are refreshing constantly.

‘Quality motor trade content is vital to our continued success and Batch will be able to help us produce that. While I love hosting the daily Car Dealer Live interviews, the pace was unsustainable so the help with this will be a huge relief.’

Car Dealer Magazine is now published digitally every month and motor trade news is updated throughout the day on our new look website.

Traffic on the website has grown 738 per cent year on year and we will be looking to continue that upwards trend by investing in more content for the motor trade.

Batchelor said: ‘It’s a great pleasure to return to Car Dealer Magazine after five years at the sharp end of consumer news.

‘Car Dealer Magazine’s influence and standing within the trade industry has grown enormously since I left in 2014, and it’s very exciting to be joining at a time when the industry, like everyone, is facing enormous challenges.

‘Now more than ever quality journalism is needed, and Car Dealer has become an authoritative voice during the coronavirus pandemic.’

For advertising or editorial enquiries please contact the team on 023 9252 2434 or email us via the about us page.