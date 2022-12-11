Former family-run car dealership could be torn down to make way for housing

A former family-run car dealership that traded for more than 50 years could be demolished to make way for housing.

Victoria Garage in Ellesmere in Shropshire was home to the Scott family’s used car business for more than five decades before closing down this time last year.

Since then, the site has been vacant, but plans have now been submitted to knock down the building and replace it with a housing development.

The building was originally a chapel and converted for use by the automotive industry in the 1970s.

The business was then run by Ken Scott, who was eventually joined by sons Roger and David, the Shropshire Star reports.

The latest proposals, submitted by Haigh Developments Ltd, would see two terraces of three houses as well as two semi-detached homes built, with parking and garden areas.

The application says: ‘The existing site contains a building which was originally a chapel and historically this was then converted and altered to accommodate a vehicle repair business.

‘Historically, it also operated as a petrol filling station.

‘The vehicle repair business has now ceased operating from the site. The site…includes the frontage building, an outbuilding to the rear and the extensive curtilage.

‘The proposal is for the demolition of the existing frontage building to create a wider access, the demolition of the outbuilding and redevelopment of the site to provide eight dwellings arranged in two sets of terraces and one pair of semi-detached dwellings.’

Shropshire Council will consider the application at a later date but one neighbour – a Phillip Lloyd – has already lodged an objection.