Cazana has launched a free website that shows key workers where their nearest garage is for services and repairs.

The automotive insights company said keyworkergarages.co.uk was aimed at helping ‘all those who are on the front line fighting Covid-19 stay mobile during these unprecedented times’.

Introducing https://t.co/dQF5KmjEPE – created by automotive data specialists Cazana to help keep front line workers mobile during Covid-19. All you need to do is enter your postcode to find your nearest garage. #covid19 #keyworkers #keyworker #dealers #dealerships pic.twitter.com/EM1czucKQE — Cazana (@Cazana) April 3, 2020

With its focus on NHS workers, emergency services personnel, delivery drivers, and any others helping to keep the country running during the coronavirus pandemic, once a postcode is entered, it’ll give details of the nearest service centre, including opening hours and contact information.

Cazana chief executive Tom Wood said:

‘This is a challenging time for both the automotive industry and all those who are on the front line fighting this pandemic, and we wanted to do something as a team to help both the nation’s essential key workers and the dealer service departments remaining open.

‘I’m massively proud of the team here at Cazana who have been collecting data and have built this new site over the past week with the intention of helping people to stay mobile during this crisis.’

The firm gathered data from dealer partners and is urging any centres not listed to submit their details.

