From bikes to trikes – we take a look at the coolest new items that money can buy

Specialized Creo 2 (from £5,000)

With the weather getting increasingly damp as we continue towards the winter, it’s a great time to get out on a gravel bike, and the new Creo 2 from Specialized is shaping up to be one of the best.

It’s an e-bike, too, so you’ve got that great level of assistance pushing you along when you need it.

The Creo 2 has got loads of tyre clearance so you can fit some chunkier rubber.

Plus you can even connect your smartphone to the bike’s electric motor to get readouts and make sure it’s kept up to date via over-the-air upgrades.

Apple iPhone 15 (from £799)

It’s not long after Apple unveils one iPhone than it soon releases another and now we’re on to the latest – the iPhone 15.

It follows the usual recipe that we’ve come to expect from new iPhones – it’s slightly slimmer, has a better camera and features improved processing power.

But the big changes come in how the iPhone is charged up, as it’s now switched to USB-C power instead of the Lightning port that has been such a feature on these phones for decades.

Bentley Mulliner Tricycle (£595)

If you fancy letting your little one learn to cycle in tip-top luxury, then this new tricycle from Bentley is for you.

It’s a six-in-one design, too, which means that it can ‘grow’ alongside your kid and be adapted as their skills develop.

Not only that but in classic Bentley fashion it’s also got loads of high-end touches, such as a quilted seat and even special ‘Bentley’ centre caps for the wheels.

Sennheiser Accentum (£160)

Sennheiser has one of the best reputations in the headphones business but, more commonly than not, its products command quite a premium.

The new Accentum wireless headphones are here to make things a little more affordable, though.

Costing a still-chunky £160, they get full wireless capability and active noise cancellation.

The in-built microphone also has wind reduction incorporated, so you should be able to chat away even in the breeziest of situations.

