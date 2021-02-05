South west used car dealership Otter Motors has seen a huge switch to customers buying remotely in the last year, even when the business has been out of lockdowns.

That was according to Future Star Award winner Toby Harris, who has found that he and his colleagues’ positive attitude and willingness to go the extra mile has resulted in success for the business throughout this difficult period.

Harris told Mike Brewer in a special video you can watch above: ‘Even when the lockdowns have finished, we’ve continued to sell most of our cars over the phone or online for click and collect.

‘I certainly hope people get a refreshing experience when they come to this garage and deal with me personally. It’s certainly something we try to do.’

The Used Car Awards Future Star prize goes to a young person who has made themselves invaluable to their dealership or worked hard to progress in their career.

Now just 22 years old, Harris had made it to sales manager by 21 after starting as a sales executive with the business at 19.

Speaking to Brewer he said that it’s a ‘massive honour to win the award’.

Harris said: ‘It means everything to me. We’ve been working really hard on our customer service elements and I’ve personally been working really hard to improve how I deal with customers.

‘It’s great to get this award and the recognition that the hard work is paying off!’

His boss Tom Cook also appeared on video and explained why Harris was so deserving of the gong.

After three years with the business, he said he couldn’t imagine anyone better for the job.

He said: ‘I think people like Toby come along very rarely. Certainly as far as I can tell.

‘In this job, as you know, there’s a lot of things that happen behind the scenes – it’s not just doing 8 to 6.’

He continued: ‘Toby runs that dealership. He buys the cars, he does a lot of the selling, he deals with the warranty claims. All things that require the right personality.

‘He’s been working with us for two to three years, he’s progressed up the ladder, but I couldn’t think of anyone better to do the job.

‘It’s an honour for us to have him working for us. I do try to remind him once a month that we appreciate having him on board!’

Highly commended in this competitive category were Anthony Foram from Marshall Volvo Welwyn Garden City and Ben Goodwin from Big Motoring World.

W: ottermotors.co.uk

T: 01404 812608

To find out who else won awards in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2020 click here.