G3 Vehicle Auctions – Auction House of the Year 2022

Like most areas of the motor trade, the pandemic has reshaped a lot – but not all has changed quite as radically as car auctions.

While many are still operating only online, most are now blending physical and digital sales even more than before.

Our winner, G3 Vehicle Auctions, has invested heavily in new premises and worked hard to keep all its customers happy – be those online or in person.

G3’s Gareth Jones said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to win this award and it’s even more special to win it for the second year in a row.

‘It proves that we’re doing something right as our dealers are voting for us. We work really hard on trying to make sure that our customers get what they want from us.

‘It’s great to get that recognition. It’s a kind of validation that we’re doing the right things.

‘We invested a lot of money and time into this platform, so it’s nice when something like this happens.

‘To get the votes to win the prize for a second year means we really are over the moon.’

Jones said G3 is a ‘big advocate’ for physical sales, but is working hard on its digital offering to make that even better.

He added: ‘As much as we push the physical footprint from the auction side of things, we’re building new digital tools. And before the end of the year, we’ll be launching an evaluation tool to take on the big guys.

‘So the next three to six months is very much about digital. There’s lots of innovation that we’re working on with lots of really good partners to be able to get our products out to dealers in a different way.

‘Everything we’ve done at our physical site has all been tech driven. So we’re taking that initiative and bringing it online next.’

You can watch the full interview in the video at the top of this post.