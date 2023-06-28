G3 Vehicle Auctions – Highly Commended Auction House of the Year 2023

G3 Vehicle Auctions has continued to prove popular with its customers as it is named a highly commended winner in the Auction House of the Year category 2023.

The business invested heavily in a physical location at a time when many auction houses were moving their sales online, and that increased its appeal and saw them voted the winner of this award in both 2021 and 2022.

G3 Vehicle Auctions commented: ‘To receive another Car Dealer Power Award makes us very proud as we know it is voted for by our customers; ie. the car dealers we work with on a daily basis.

‘It shows we’re an essential part of their business and that we are doing the right thing to be recognised in this category for the third year in a row thanks to their votes.

‘It is also a huge reward for our team as by focusing on our service levels at every opportunity we are able to distinguish ourselves from the competition.’

The business has physical auctions in Yorkshire but also offers tech-driven online sales, and it says its vision is to offer the ‘most unique, customer-led and innovative buyer experience’.

It told Car Dealer: ‘G3 continues to go from strength to strength in the UK auction and remarketing industry, with more big named vendors using our disposal services and we continue to see new account applications flooding in every month.

‘Gaining national recognition with the Power Awards has clearly assisted our growth so we are very thankful for the role Car Dealer has played in that.’

The business says it is continuing to develop both physical and digital sides of the business to improve overall customer experience.

It said: ‘At G3 we will be finishing the year strongly with a new inspection and valuation tool to launch, a dedicated G3 buyer app, and further tech-led advances to help the used car dealers across the UK.

‘Our auction house continues to be busy, and we are committed to the successful blend of both physical auctions in our hall and simultaneously offering them live via our website.

‘And we’ll be back in 2024 looking to top the charts in the Power Awards yet again!’