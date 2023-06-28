GardX Engage Sales & Service AI – Product Innovation

These days it feels like AI is everywhere. From Chat GPT to Google’s ‘Bard’ service, nobody is ever far from a friendly robot helper in 2023.

With that in mind, it is perhaps unsurprising that the motor trade is looking to utilise the very latest technology to make dealers’ lives easier.

The winner of our product innovation category this year has used AI to produce a suite of solutions for car dealers that helps boost enquiries and convert more sales.

GardX says its Engage Sales & Service AI is about ‘digitalisation without the complication’ – and those voting for this award have agreed resoundingly.

The product received bags of positive feedback with dealers calling it a ‘game changer’ that has led to ‘an increase in leads’.

It marks an impressive hat-trick of trophies at this year’s Car Dealer Power Awards for GardX and we chatted to Harry Warne about the impressive achievement.

He told Car Dealer: ‘Being innovative in this world, in this digital world is really, really important and we’re absolutely chuffed with this one, I have to say.

‘We do like to think at GardX that we are an innovative partner. We ensure we partner with excellent innovative technology partners – in this case Impel, who are brilliant to work with – and we have a product here, which is helping businesses scale and harness this AI technology.

‘There’s all this talk about AI at the moment and we’ve got a product that’s fit for purpose ready to go and helping businesses scale.

‘We’re really pleased to have won this and we will continue to innovate as much as we can. I think it’s so important in this digital age.’

Warne describes the winning product as a ‘conversational AI tool’ which is able to handle leads over a 51-day period. The programme is able to assist customers all the way through the buying process by booking appointments and handling customer relationship management without the need for human intervention.

He added: ‘It’s a conversational AI tool. It handles leads 365 days a year 24/7, which is really important for dealers to guarantee no lead leakage at all.

‘It’s brilliant. It books appointments through the CRM and I think the great thing is, it does the laborious tasks that sales people aren’t necessarily enamoured by.

‘It allows a change in activity where salespeople might be getting on the phone more to customers, and it makes your sales teams more effective and it helps to scale businesses efficiently as well.

‘It’s so great to be recognised for this award. It’s a great tool and we’re delighted to have won.’

GardX, which has won several Car Dealer Power Awards down the years, also won our Paint Protection and Personalised Video prizes in 2023.