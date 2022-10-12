Log in

GardX – Paint Protection Provider of the Year 2022

  • Highly Commended: Autoguard Shield
  • Highly Commended: Diamondbrite

Time 6:24 pm, October 12, 2022

Incredible brand awareness, sparkling marketing and a solid sales process are key to making a success of paint protection.

GardX has long been at the top of the game here and it received incredible feedback from our readers, making it our winner this year – for an amazing eighth time in a row!

Director of sales Richard Gonzalez said he was ‘over the moon’ at the news.

He said: ‘It’s amazing for us, it really is. It just proves that we’re getting things right, and that’s so important to us.

‘It’s a big thing for us to win this award, and we certainly don’t get complacent about it.’

Despite the difficulty in selling new cars these days, paint protection is still a massively important part of the sales process, and Gonazalez told how GardX had risen to the challenges of the past year.

‘We’ve had a fabulous year. We’ve just embarked on our new Ignite five-year strategy and it’s been fantastic. We’ve had exponential growth, we’ve won some fantastic new partners that are working with us.

‘Where supply has been difficult, add-on products such as paint protection have certainly come to the fore and dealers are focusing on that and selling them with great income.

‘They’re getting a high-quality product that’s very easy to sell and apply and will give them very little hassle from a customer complaint point of view.’

Gonzalez highlighted how well GardX’s account management team worked with sales teams to get extra profit performance for them.

‘We have a fantastic product, but the account management really makes a difference,’ he said. ‘It makes a difference between a dealer who is selling it making a good income or not.’

And with its newly launched matt paint protection product proving to be a huge hit, GardX has once again shown that it’s one step ahead of the game.

