GardX unveils new BEV product suite aimed at making more money for used car dealers

GardX has launched a product suite specifically for battery-electric vehicles that it says is an industry-first.

EVerity has been created with global battery specialist Altelium and, says GardX, aims to build consumer confidence, open new income streams for used car dealers and ultimately drive successful sales of BEVs.

It comprises what it says is an innovative battery health test, online reporting portal and battery health certificate, as well as a supporting suite of warranty products designed specifically for electric vehicles.

Dave Allmark, GardX director of business, said: ‘Dealerships are facing a dilemma. There are more than two million battery-electric vehicles on UK roads, with many of them reaching the end of their first ownership lifecycle.

‘So, although electric vehicles might only represent up to 5% of a dealership’s used vehicle stock today, that ratio will soon increase dramatically, presenting huge opportunities to the dealers that are ready to adapt.

‘For 20 years we’ve been helping dealers to unlock those growth opportunities and drive profitability, and we believe GardX EVerity fills an essential void in the market.

‘It’ll create a new USP and new revenue stream for dealers, while enhancing their brand reputation by giving certainty over the value of the vehicles they’re selling.

‘Crucially, it will also provide used car customers with confidence around their battery health, and offer a choice of an industry-leading warranty for further peace of mind.’

GardX said market insights have revealed that aftersales income opportunities for servicing EVs are typically 33% lower than traditional ICE vehicles.

It therefore sees GardX EVerity as helping dealerships to address that shortfall, creating a unique and future-proof source of aftersales revenue, regardless of where the consumer originally bought their vehicle.

Altelium co-founder Ed Grimstone said: ‘Our independent battery health tests, certificates and warranties break down the barriers to buying BEVs.

‘Battery anxiety inhibits the used EV market, which has a knock-on effect to the new EV market too.

‘By resolving this anxiety through an independent battery health test and certificate, combined with the peace of mind extended warranties give, we have unlocked this inhibitor to the EV transition.’

EVerity has been unveiled as part of GardX’s Transformation at Twenty campaign to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Allmark added: ‘Everybody benefits from these new products: the dealerships, the consumers, the environment.

‘There have certainly been blocks in the road to electric adoption, but now uncertainty about battery health and range for second-hand vehicles is no longer one of them.’

