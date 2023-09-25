Get your nominations in! Businesses now have just one week to put themselves forward for Used Car Awards 2023

Automotive businesses hoping for glory on the glitziest night in the motor industry calendar now have just one week to put themselves forward.

The deadline for nominations for the 2023 Car Dealer Used Car Awards slams shut on October 2, meaning dealers and workshops have just seven days to throw their hat in the ring.

The event, hosted as ever by Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer, takes place on November 27 at The Brewery in London.

With preparations for the big night now starting to get underway, the chance to sponsor an award has now passed.

The final slots were filled by Visitor Chat, who are sponsoring our Use of Video award, and AutoGuard Warranties, which is putting its name to the prize for Manufacturer Used Car Scheme of the Year.

We are also delighted to announce that our VIP reception and fun casino will once again be sponsored by eBay Motors Group.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘With the Used Car Awards approaching fast, car dealers and suppliers to the industry won’t want to miss an opportunity to be at one of the highlights of the year.

‘These awards are treasured by the winners and earn them a great deal of respect from their customers, so it’s always fantastic to be there with them on the night and see them celebrate.

‘Anyone who thinks their dealership has worked hard this year to provide excellent customer service should make sure they nominate themselves.

‘‘Our mystery shoppers put them to the test and it always throws up some surprising results.’

Tables for the ceremony, headline-sponsored by Black Horse, are currently on sale as well, and with plenty already gone, those looking to secure their tickets can also do so by using the same email address.

Car dealerships, manufacturers, suppliers, plus service and repair firms can nominate themselves or other businesses across a range of categories. To tell us what you think, you can cast your vote by clicking the link here.

More information can be found here.

Below are the 23 categories in which dealers can vote:

Dealers’ Dealer, sponsored by AutoProtect

Service and Repair Outlet, sponsored by Warrantywise

Used EV Dealership, sponsored by Santander

Social Media User, sponsored by iVendi

Used Car Online Sales Experience, sponsored by Codeweavers

Specialist Used Car Dealership, sponsored by Automotive Transformation Group

Used Car Sales Team, sponsored by Motorway

Used Car Dealer Principal, sponsored by Heycar

Future Star, sponsored by Northridge Finance

Used Car Customer Care, sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Newcomer Dealership, sponsored by Moneybarn

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealership, sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Diversity & Inclusivity, sponsored by MotoNovo Finance

Used Car Supermarket, sponsored by eBay Motors Group

Used Car Dealership (Up To 50 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership (51-100 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership (Over 100 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group, sponsored by Black Horse

Outstanding Achievement, sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting

Lifetime Achievement (10+ years), sponsored by GardX

Used Car Website, sponsored by EMaC

Use of Video, sponsored by Visitor Chat

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme, sponsored by AutoGuard Warranties

We’ll also be naming the best used cars in six categories – Small Car, Mid-Sized Car, Executive Car, Sports Car, SUV and AFV – plus the overall Used Car of the Year from those six, sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions.

In addition, we’ll be presenting a trophy to the winner of the Days To Turn award, sponsored by Auto Trader.

These are the key dates for this year’s awards: