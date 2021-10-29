Get your tickets now to the official Used Car Awards 2021 GardX After Party

Revellers looking to soak up the atmosphere of this year’s Used Car Awards into the small hours can do so at an exclusive GardX After Party.

The party has limited places available and will be held in the Smeaton Vaults of The Brewery.

Starting at midnight and going on into the small hours, the GardX After Party will provide a select number of guests the chance to party on after the awards have finished.

To register your interest for a place, attendees should contact Melissa Thorpe at GardX who is drawing up a guest list for the event.

She said: ‘We are really pleased to be supporting the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2021.

‘We truly believe that this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate overcoming a global pandemic together and a genuine recognition of success for car dealers, their people and the automotive industry as a whole.’

The awards night – being held at The Brewery in central London on Monday, November 29 – will be following the venue’s Covid-19 rules of entry.

Guests will be required to show their Covid status – vaccination, negative Covid test or proof of immunity – to security staff before entry. Full details can be found here.

Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott said: ‘We’re delighted GardX will be hosting an official party at the venue for those who want to celebrate their success at the Used Car Awards.

‘We are very excited to be getting everyone back together for this year’s big event, but I would urge anyone who wants a place to contact GardX asap as the after party venue is strictly limited in numbers and there’s sure to be disappointment on the night for those who didn’t reserve a place.’

GardX is also sponsoring the Dealer’s Dealer of the Year award and the Lifetime Achievement award.

Thorpe added: ‘We would like to be the first to wish all of those who are shortlisted for these awards the very best of luck.

‘The GardX team are very much looking forward to celebrating into the night with the industry and reflecting on all of the outstanding achievements at this event.’

The Shortlist for the awards was released on Monday and you can see who made the list here.

To reserve your place at the GardX After Party contact Melissa Thorpe via email.