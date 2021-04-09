Gillanders Motors has become the LEVC network’s northernmost dealer.

The Peterhead-based new and used car dealership is a key player in the taxi sector and has a thriving LCV business as well.

It takes the number of domestic London Electric Vehicle Company sales locations to 17, along with more than 30 service centres across the UK.

Sales manager Mark Stevenson, pictured right with aftersales manager Derek Pirie, said: ‘We are delighted to add the LEVC brand to the Gillanders family.

‘As we continue to increase our electrified vehicle range, LEVC offers a viable alternative for taxi and van drivers looking to benefit from the massive savings offered by an electric vehicle.’

Taxi drivers in Scotland can benefit from the Energy Saving Trust’s ‘Switched-On Taxis’ scheme, with interest-free loans of up to £120,000 funded by Transport Scotland.

The aim is to enable owners and operators of hackney cabs or private-hire taxis to replace their current vehicle with an eligible ultra-low emission vehicle, such as LEVC’s TX.

LEVC’s new VN5 electric van is eligible for an interest-free EV loan of up to £28,000 from the trust as well.

Jörg Hofmann, chief executive of LEVC, said: ‘We are pleased to welcome Gillanders to our UK network to represent LEVC in Aberdeenshire.

‘With their wealth of commercial vehicle experience, GIllanders will play a vital role in helping us grow our brand presence and customer base in Scotland.

‘Their appointment is also part of our network growth strategy to ensure that LEVC customers are never further than 45 minutes from a sales and service point.’

TX is the world’s first purpose-built electric taxi, with a claimed 63 miles of zero-emissions driving plus a total electrically driven range of more than 316 miles.