Gordon Murray Group has had a planning application to build a new £50m global HQ and technology campus approved, it has annoucned.

The business revealed plans to build the facility in Windlesham, Surrey, in November 2020, and now Surrey Heath Borough Council has given the green light to the campus, which will be built on a 54-acre site and house facilities for vehicle design, development, advanced engineering and manufacture.

The 140,000sq. ft. development will see the creation of 100 highly-skilled jobs.

Construction is expected to begin in June with the first phase of development set to be completed by December 2022. Phase one will be the first of three buildings, housing the manufacturing facility, a customer sales suite, servicing and a heritage vehicle display.

A test track to check all vehicles coming off of the production line is also planned. Two further phases will follow and the whole site is expected to be completed by 2024.

Professor Gordon Murray, chairman, Gordon Murray Group, said: ‘We are delighted to have been granted planning permission for our new headquarters.

‘This facility has been in the design and planning phase for over three years, with many obstacles to overcome, so it’s extremely exciting that we have now been given the green light to begin construction.

‘The Windlesham park must be one of the most beautiful settings for any automotive group and it will be a fantastic new home for the Gordon Murray Group family and a great campus for our customers to visit.

‘This significant investment marks a new chapter for our business. This will be a world-class facility, attracting world-class talent and we intend it to be something that the British automotive industry can be proud of as we gather momentum for even greater success.’

The new headquarters and technology campus will be named Highams Park in reflection of the site’s historic significance.

It was farmed in the 18th century, before being used for Highams Hall, the private residence of the Leschalles family. From 1984 to 2007 it was the site of BOC’s global headquarters and was acquired by the Gordon Murray Group in 2020.

The Gordon Murray Group says it will ensure the historic buildings and 54-acre park land are ‘retained, preserved and enhanced’.

Restoration work has already commenced on the North side of the site where original buildings are being renovated, including a locally listed 19th century clock tower and its original mechanism.

The group is also committed to planting 112 new trees and returning the Victorian gardens and paths to their former glory.

Murray added: ‘This is an historic site and maintaining its original characteristics is important to me personally and something that we are paying a great deal of attention to.

‘I have lived and worked in the area for over 50 years, so I also know the importance of integrating into the local community. Rest assured, this site will continue to play an active role, including continuing to support the annual Windlesham Pram Race which has been running since 1968.’

The new site will be the home of the company’s new T.50 supercar slated for launch in 2024.