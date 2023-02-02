Grab your chance to vote for the best – and worst – car manufacturers and suppliers to do business with

Now’s the time to speak up and rate the motor trade suppliers you do business with and the car manufacturers you represent in the Car Dealer Power Awards 2023.

Brought forward this year to be presented in early summer, the awards are the only ones voted for those that matter the most – you, the car dealers.

This is your chance to have your say on what it’s like to represent your car manufacturer partners.

We use your marks in 13 categories to determine an overall score for each manufacturer and rank them from the best to worst to represent in the UK.

You can rate everything from your manufacturer’s marketing, to the requirements it puts on you as a franchisee.

The survey is anonymous so you can really say what you think. Only the scores published on this website are shared with the manufacturers.

Last year, Kia won the survey for the third year in a row. It narrowly beat sister firm Hyundai into second place while Suzuki was third.

You can watch last year’s awards in the video at the top of this page.

We’ll also be looking to name the best suppliers to car dealers with votes cast in 20 categories.

Car Dealer Power 2023 Supplier Categories

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Stock Acquisition – for those providers who help dealers source stock via trade to trade, or consumer to trade channels online

Auction House – firms that have either physical or online presence, or both

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Trade Insurance

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation of the Year

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power Awards and independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with. Voting only takes a few minutes.

As well as the best manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to partner with, the Car Dealer Power Awards also name the Car of the Year, as voted for by the Car Dealer readers.

Last year, the new Range Rover won the top gong, with the Nissan Ariya and Dacia Jogger taking second and third places.

Car dealers can vote for their favourite car from any brand.

Voting for the Car Dealer Power Awards 2023 will close on May 21. The award winners will be announced in a special video to be broadcast around June 28.

