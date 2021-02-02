Mini UK has revealed the winners of its 2020 Retailer Awards in a virtual ceremony.

The brand’s retailer awards recognise talent across its 131-strong UK dealer network, with the 2020 running marking ‘exceptional retailer dedication and talent after a rollercoaster year of exciting new products and defying market challenges like no other’.

‘Retailer of the Year’ 2020 was awarded to Grassicks Mini, Perth, for the second time, after first lifting the trophy for their performance in 2017.

Mini said Grassicks were top performers across nine key areas, including new car sales, used car sales (for which they were also category winners), profitability and customer satisfaction.

Other categories winners were Dick Lovett Hungerford for Retail Sales, JKC Coleraine for both Customer Service and Aftersales, Financial Services for Sytner Oldbury / Rybrook Worcester, Enquiry Management for Cotswold Hereford, Marketing went to Bowker and Berry Retailer Group won the Corporate Sales category.

David George, director UK and Ireland, Mini UK said: ‘As we begin 2021, the brand’s twentieth year since the launch of the modern Mini, it’s important for us to look back and recognise our retailers’ outstanding achievements in 2020.

‘Mini Electric was a shining star for us in this difficult year, and at the other end of the spectrum we welcomed, and promptly sold out of, the Mini John Cooper Works GP.

‘In true Mini spirit, our retailers met the year’s challenges head-on, taking every opportunity, whether servicing key workers in lockdown 1.0 or reacting to the swell of demand when showroom doors opened again.

‘Their tireless efforts mean we maintained our record market share of 2.8 per cent – a fantastic achievement.’

Magnus Wang, franchise director, Grassicks Mini said: ‘2020 was without doubt one of the most challenging years in automotive retail we’ve ever faced, so for Grassicks Mini to be crowned Retailer of the Year it means even more.

‘It is fantastic recognition for the team’s determination and hard work and we are extremely proud. In 2021 we’re looking forward to focusing another year of efforts on selling exciting new Mini products and looking after our customers.’