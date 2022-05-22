‘Green designs’ revealed for state-of-the-art Porsche and Bentley dealerships in High Wycombe

A development company has revealed new ‘green designs’ for a pair of state-of-the art luxury car dealerships in High Wycombe.

Dealership Developments wants to build one Porsche and one Bentley dealership on the site of an existing leisure centre in the Buckinghamshire town.

Plans have been submitted to the local authority and have been lauded for their eco credentials.

The firm wants to incorporate ‘living walls’ in both buildings, which will improve biodiversity and insulate the dealerships.

The plans have been assisted by Biotecture, a company which specialises in providing sustainable hydroponic living wall systems.

Elsewhere there will be ten EV charge points as both brands look to go all-electric in the coming years.

Dealership Developments say the scheme will create up to 90 jobs across the two showrooms.

Of the two proposed buildings, the Porsche Centre will be the larger, measuring 3,953 sqm. The Bentley dealership will be 1,655 sqm and there are also plans for a 492 sqm preparation workshop.

The plans also include showrooms, sales areas, MOT testing, offices, and around 200 parking spaces.

Bucks Council confirmed ‘conditional disposal’ for both outlets in September 2021 and will consider them again at a later date.

Designs by Dealership Developments