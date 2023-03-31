Group 1 Automotive’s UK boss Mark Bridgland makes shock departure from business

Group 1 Automotive has parted company with UK managing director Mark Bridgland.

Car Dealer can exclusively reveal Bridgland left the business this week with staff informed via an email bulletin yesterday.

The bulletin was leaked to Car Dealer and gives no indication as to why Bridgland, who was only appointed to the role in the summer last year, has left the business.

A spokesperson for the US-based Group 1 told Car Dealer: ‘Mark Bridgland is no longer with Group 1 Automotive.

‘We would like to thank Mark for his contribution to Group 1 in the UK and wish him all the very best for the future.’

Car Dealer has contacted Bridgland for comment.

A source at Group 1 said: ‘There were a lot of shocked faces around when the news was announced. No one was expecting Mark to leave so soon after being appointed to the role.’

Bridgland was appointed UK managing director in July last year at the age of 39, having previously served as the group’s operations director.

Group 1 runs 55 dealerships and 75 franchises in the UK and last year was named the ninth most profitable dealer group in the UK in the Car Dealer Top 100 with £36.1m of EBITDA profit for 2021.

It represents various VW Group brands, BMW and Mini, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, Toyota, Kia and Citroen in the UK.

Bridgland’s role saw him oversee the company’s ‘human resources, finance and other support functions in the UK’ as well as dealership operations.

He worked for the company for a decade in various roles including finance and insurance compliance, as well as operational and support functions.

Previously he worked for Lookers.

It is not known if he has left to join another dealer group. No comment was made by Group 1 as to the reason he left, whether a replacement had already been found or when it may appoint one.

At the time of his appointment, Group 1 CEO Earl Hesterberg said: ‘Mark has spent 20 years working in the automotive industry and over the past nine years at Group 1 has been instrumental in the success of our UK operations.’

Last year, Group 1 Automotive posted a global profit of £2.4bn ($3bn) on revenues of £13.1bn ($16.2bn) – an increase of 20.3 per cent and 21.5 per cent respectively over 2021’s results.

In the UK last year, it saw gross profit increase by nine per cent to £310m ($383m) while revenue was up six per cent to £2.3bn ($2.8bn).