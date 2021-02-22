Test drives are a rare thing at H.R. Owen – even with them being banned under the current national lockdown restrictions.

The luxury car dealer’s CEO, Ken Choo, explained in a special interview in Issue 156 of Car Dealer that test drives are hardly ever part of the buying process at his dealerships, even with the current lockdown in place.

‘Some Lexus and Volkswagen dealers tell me they have customers who are spending £30,000 on a brand new car and they want to test drive it first – can you imagine a Lamborghini Sian customer asking the same thing?’ said Choo in the interview.

‘None of the customers of the new Ferrari SF90, or the Monza SP1 or SP2 have tested the cars – none of them.’

Along with test drives, Choo candidly told Car Dealer how the last 12 months have been a difficult time for the dealer group that’s loved by the rich and famous – but he’s not letting any negativity affect him or his employees in 2021.

The year ahead will see the dealer group cut the ribbon at various new sites including the UK’s flagship Rolls-Royce showroom in Berkeley Street, Mayfair.

