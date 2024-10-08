Harwoods and Alan Day become latest dealer groups to partner with BYD in south of England

BYD has added to its rapidly-growing UK dealer network by opening three new showrooms in the south of England.

The Chinese EV brand has partnered with Harwoods Group to open specialist sites in both Crawley and Coulsdon.

The two dealerships are the group’s first dedicated electric and hybrid vehicle showrooms and form part of a wider strategic review for the Car Dealer Top 100 outfit.

The first site, in Crawley, opened its doors to customers yesterday (Oct 7), while the Coulsdon premises will begin trading from Friday (Oct 11).

Elsewhere, fellow dealer group Alan Day has also reached an agreement with BYD to represent the brand at a flagship store in New Southgate.

A star studded opening event was held in the London Borough last week, with England rugby star Chandler Cunningham-South among those in attendance.

He was joined by ex-England footballer Tom Cleverly, former France international Moussa Sissoko and singer Beverley Knight.

Paul Tanner, CEO Of Alan Day Group, said: ‘Alan Day is so proud to be representing BYD, we have got our second site agreed and we hope to have another two sites by the end of the year.

‘BYD are definitely going places and we appreciate the opportunity of going on this journey with them.’

Archie Harwood, CEO of Harwoods Group, added: ‘We are excited to welcome BYD into the Harwoods family.

‘This partnership is a significant milestone as we all continue our journey towards a more sustainable future.

‘We are confident that our customers will be impressed not only by the innovative vehicles on offer but by the exceptional service provided at Harwoods BYD.’

Harwoods to close Land Rover site after 60 years

In the case of Harwoods, the new BYD dealerships form part of a companywide review of its existing dealer portfolio.

As part of the review, the company has announced the closure of its Land Rover site in Pulborough after nearly 60 years, with trading coming to an end of November 10.

Bosses say that the majority of staff will be kept on at other nearby sites and it is hoped that job losses will be kept to a minimum.

Elsewhere, the group is re-configuring its Chichester site in West Sussex. From December 30, the dealership will no longer sell new and approved used Jaguar cars, and instead will sell used cars through the group’s recently launched Harwoods Assured platform as well as operating as an authorised repairer for JLR vehicles.

CEO Harwood added: ‘Harwoods has always been proud of our long-standing presence in Pulborough and Chichester and our contributions to the local communities.

‘As our manufacturer partners implement changes to streamline its dealer structure these closures reflect the necessity of adapting to the evolving market and retail.

‘These decisions were not taken lightly, but they are essential for the future success of the business.’

A summary of all changes can be seen below: