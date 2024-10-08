Harwoods and Alan Day become latest dealer groups to partner with BYD in south of England

BYD has added to its rapidly-growing UK dealer network by opening three new showrooms in the south of England.
The Chinese EV brand has partnered with Harwoods Group to open specialist sites in both Crawley and Coulsdon.
The two dealerships are the group’s first dedicated electric and hybrid vehicle showrooms and form part of a wider strategic review for the Car Dealer Top 100 outfit.
The first site, in Crawley, opened its doors to customers yesterday (Oct 7), while the Coulsdon premises will begin trading from Friday (Oct 11).
Elsewhere, fellow dealer group Alan Day has also reached an agreement with BYD to represent the brand at a flagship store in New Southgate.
A star studded opening event was held in the London Borough last week, with England rugby star Chandler Cunningham-South among those in attendance.
He was joined by ex-England footballer Tom Cleverly, former France international Moussa Sissoko and singer Beverley Knight.
Paul Tanner, CEO Of Alan Day Group, said: ‘Alan Day is so proud to be representing BYD, we have got our second site agreed and we hope to have another two sites by the end of the year.
‘BYD are definitely going places and we appreciate the opportunity of going on this journey with them.’
Archie Harwood, CEO of Harwoods Group, added: ‘We are excited to welcome BYD into the Harwoods family.
‘This partnership is a significant milestone as we all continue our journey towards a more sustainable future.
‘We are confident that our customers will be impressed not only by the innovative vehicles on offer but by the exceptional service provided at Harwoods BYD.’
Harwoods to close Land Rover site after 60 years
In the case of Harwoods, the new BYD dealerships form part of a companywide review of its existing dealer portfolio.
As part of the review, the company has announced the closure of its Land Rover site in Pulborough after nearly 60 years, with trading coming to an end of November 10.
Bosses say that the majority of staff will be kept on at other nearby sites and it is hoped that job losses will be kept to a minimum.
Elsewhere, the group is re-configuring its Chichester site in West Sussex. From December 30, the dealership will no longer sell new and approved used Jaguar cars, and instead will sell used cars through the group’s recently launched Harwoods Assured platform as well as operating as an authorised repairer for JLR vehicles.
CEO Harwood added: ‘Harwoods has always been proud of our long-standing presence in Pulborough and Chichester and our contributions to the local communities.
‘As our manufacturer partners implement changes to streamline its dealer structure these closures reflect the necessity of adapting to the evolving market and retail.
‘These decisions were not taken lightly, but they are essential for the future success of the business.’
A summary of all changes can be seen below:
- New BYD showroom Crawley: Opened on October 7 in Manor Royal and will also be selling all-makes vehicles through Harwoods Assured
- New BYD dealership Coulsdon: Will open on November 11 on the former Land Rover Coulsdon site. Coulsdon will no longer offer Land Rover new and approved used car sales and will instead focus on BYD EVs and offer used all-makes vehicles through Harwoods Assured
- Chichester: Will continue as an Aston Martin full franchise, but will no longer offer new and approved used Jaguar car sales. The site will undergo a full refurbishment and will also serve as an authorised repairer for Jaguar and Land Rover as well as selling used vehicles through Harwoods Assured
- Basingstoke, Brighton and Crawley: Will become full new car sale points for Land Rover, including Jaguar and Land Rover approved used and authorised repair operations
- Land Rover Edenbridge: Will no longer offer new Land Rover sales but will continue to offer approved Land Rover used car sales and Land Rover authorised repair operations
- Bentley Sussex: New car sales operations will be discontinued at Pulborough on December 30. Approved used car sales and authorised
repairs will continue
- Land Rover Pulborough: Will fully close on November 10.