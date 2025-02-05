‘Has anyone seen Grandma?’: The oddest things left inside vehicles at WeBuyAnyCar sites in 2024

Divorce papers, a microwave oven and even a grandmother were just some of the bizarre things to have been left inside vehicles at WeBuyAnyCar sites last year.

That is according to new survey of the firm’s brand managers, who have been revealing that oddest things they they found at work throughout 2024.

The data recorded a whopping 104,000 items left in vehicles across 500 branches nationwide, with 35% of managers coming across something funny or unusual.

The confused grandma was found sitting in the back seat after the seller had walked away from a vehicle at the firm’s branch on Merseyside.

Elsewhere, items left by drivers getting rid of their cars included a tin of beans, a golf buggy, a Rolex watch, a microwave and divorce papers.

By far the most commonly forgotten items were phone accessories, such as cables and chargers, which were reported by 75% of managers.

They were closely followed by shopping bags and dash cams, which 62% of respondents experienced last year.

Reacting to the findings, Richard Evans, head of technical services for WeBuyAnyCar, said: ‘Having bought more than four million cars over the years, it’s really no surprise our team comes across a few misplaced or forgotten items in cars.

‘WeBuyAnyCar strives to go above and beyond for our customers and sometimes that involves reuniting them with the strange things they’ve left behind.

‘We do have a golden piece of advice for future customers – we recommend you take your time to check you’ve emptied it before walking away.’