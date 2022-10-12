Log in

Autoweb – Highly commended Website Provider for Independent Dealers 2022

  • Autoweb has been highly commended in the Website Provider for Independent Dealers category of the 2022 Car Dealer Power Awards

Time 7:14 pm, October 12, 2022

Since Covid, a high performing website has moved up from a nice to have to a must have – but it can be hard to pick a provider.

As a highly commended firm, Autoweb offers simply great solutions that independent dealers can be proud of.

Highly commended status comes after a challenging period but the company has battled a tough market dynamic to emerge as a leader in the field.

Ellie Foster, business development executive specialising in independent dealerships at Autoweb, told Car Dealer: ‘It feels amazing to be commended for the work we do at Autoweb Design.

‘This does bring massive value to us as a team to know our work is being commended in awards. It always feels fantastic to know we’re doing an amazing job and we bring merit to our customers. 

‘It has been a challenging market; the team has been incredible – we worked through it with our clients, and we’ve supported new clients who weren’t getting what they needed elsewhere.

‘The awards are such a great way to celebrate what everyone has done this year. It’s a really nice thing for everyone to come together and connect.’

Bosses have now set their sites on top spot in next year’s awards and are looking forward to another 12 months of hard work.

Foster added: ‘Next year we are going for gold! Everything we have in place right now puts us head and shoulders above the competition.

‘I’m not one for quotes usually, but as Gandhi once said, “The future depends on what you do today”. 

‘With what we have to come in the next year, it’s going to blow people’s socks off!’

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

