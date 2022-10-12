Click Dealer – Highly commended Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Click Dealer can mark Car Dealer Power 2022 as a successful one after it took home a win in the Dealer Management System of the Year category, and two highly commended awards.

One of those highly commended gongs was for Website Provider for Independent Dealers – one of the most closely fought over categories in this year’s awards.

Boss Ollie Moxham said the taking of a highly commended accolade meant a lot as Car Dealer Power awards are so ‘highly sought after’.

‘It is a great result and means a lot to our Clickers and customers – these awards are very highly sought after and so the team are made up to be shortlisted,’ he said.

Moxham added: ‘A lot of hard work goes into our website product, ensuring it is constantly being improved to help our dealers perform as strong as possible.

‘To get this recognition means a great deal to the whole team at Click who help support and develop the product, providing recognition for their efforts.

‘It also means a lot to our customers who recognise Click Dealer as one of the best support partners in the industry – awards like this also demonstrate Click Dealer is constantly innovating.’

Moxham had a word to say about how important awards such as Car Dealer Power are to the industry, too.

He said: ‘As these are voted by the dealer community, they represent the pinnacle of the awards in our opinion.

‘You won’t get a better judging panel than the customer base and so these awards are as authentic as they come.

‘Due to that, it keeps a sense of healthy competition within the industry and ensures the supply chain are constantly improving their offering to the benefit of the customer base.’

The one overall win and two highly commended gongs come after a busy year for the Stoke-on-Trent-based firm.

Moxham explained: ‘It’s been both challenging and exciting, adjusting to a post-Covid world which has brought about so much change, in turn, leading to lots of opportunity.

‘Click has successfully developed and launched several new products and it has been great to get the team together, both in work and out of work.

‘Our customer base has performed really well too, despite the challenging economic backdrop.

‘They have shown yet again how agile independent dealers can be, adapting their business practices to maintain success.

‘It has been very rewarding to be able to support them in achieving this.’