Spidersnet Autopromotor – Highly commended Dealer Management System of the Year 2022

Running a busy car dealership can make keeping on top of everything a tough task – which is why a good DMS is vital.

Among the most impressive entrants in this category was Spidersnet Autopromotor, which has been awarded with highly commended status.

The system was developed to be at the heart of dealers’ businesses with the aim of saving them time and making their lives easier.

The past year has seen rapid growth for the outfit with the staff numbers and products both reaching an all-time high.

Katie Balkham, the firm’s managing director, told Car Dealer: ‘To be awarded highly commended makes us extremely proud as we achieved this from the dealer’s votes, so we have the confidence that our core values as a company have been achieved and our product speaks for itself.

‘We are very proud of Autopromotor and the benefits it brings to dealers in terms of being an industry-leading management system. We know we have developed a fantastic product and being highly commended gives us the opportunity to make more dealers aware of this.

‘Our team works hard on developing and managing our products and services so this is well-deserved recognition for them too!

Looking forward, Spidersnet has huge plans for Autopromotor and wants to see the popular platform grow even larger.

Balkham added: ‘ We have lots more planned for Autopromotor. In the past couple of years we have overhauled the look and user experience as well as adding a standalone app which means stock can be managed on the go.

‘On top of this, we have incorporated purchase, sale and stock information, added invoicing functionality and have given our customers the freedom to be able to edit their website.

‘Our most recent addition is “Autopromotor ‘Service” which gives dealers the ability for Service and MOT bookings to be made through their website.

‘It doesn’t stop there and we have lots more planned for Autopromotor which is going to make it the only management system a dealership will need.’