Hendy expands Dorset dealership to include the sale of vans

Hendy Group has added van sales to its Dorset Car Store site as part of an expansion programme in the county.

The site, in Ferndown, near Bournemouth, will now be known as the Hendy Car and Van Store Dorset.

The facility will offer a range of commercial vehicles in a bid to meet increased demand from customers in the area.

It offers space to showcase around 200 cars and vans together with a sales suite and on-site parking for visitors.

David Graham, head of retail commercial vehicle sales, said the site was ideal for businesses looking to buy a new van offering plenty of space at an easy to access site.

He said: ‘The Car and Van Store has been an extremely successful formula for Hendy and we are delighted to bring this award-winning combination to Dorset.

‘Buyers like the no-pressure environment where they are free to browse and are able to compare a wide range of vehicles.

‘Our aim is to provide van buyers with the best choice at the best price and with the best customer service in the area.’

The site’s opening hours will remain unchanged by the move with the store open between 9am and 7pm Monday to Saturday.

Sunday hours are between 10am and 5pm.