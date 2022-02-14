Hendy Group becomes official car partner of prestigious Sandbanks Sandpolo event

Dealer group Hendy has agreed a deal to become the official car partner of Sandpolo, a prestigious event held in one of the most exclusive parts of the country.

The event, held in Sandbanks, Dorset, is the world’s largest beach polo event and attracts thousands of spectators every year.

The deal will see Hendy showcase cars from the Land Rover and Moke ranges at the event which will be teeming with millionaires.

Sandbanks is the most expensive coastal location to buy property in the UK with the average house costing £1.2m.

It is home to a number of rich and famous residents including football managers Harry Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

Mark Busby, Hendy commercial director, said that the dealer group was ‘really looking forward’ to being involved in such a high-profile event.

He said: ‘Hendy is the sole distributor of Moke in the UK and with our Poole showroom nearby this event is ideal to showcase the brand which was relaunched here in 2020.

‘The Moke is such a fun vehicle it will be right at home at the sandpolo.

‘And the two-day event at Sandbanks will also provide us with a great backdrop for our Land Rover brand with the event’s high energy format a perfect match for the ever-popular Land Rover range.’

Johnny Wheeler from Sandpolo, said he was thrilled to have Hendy on board as a partner. He said: ‘By nature, Sandpolo guests are fun-filled and adventurous, with an eye for best-in-class quality – as such, we couldn’t think of more fitting brands than Land Rover and MOKE to showcase at the event.’