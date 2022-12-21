Hendy Group begins work on state-of-the-art new car dealership on the south coast

Work has begun on a state-of-the-art new multi-franchise dealership to be opened on the south coast.

Dealer Group Hendy is developing land in Eastleigh, Hants, that was once home to the town’s Civic Offices, opposite its existing showrooms,

It is hoped that the project will be completed next year, when the Car Dealer Top 100 will represent Nissan, Renault and Dacia there.

The final site will include two showroom buildings and a car display courtyard at the front. The project also involves the building of a workshop and rear service yard.

The Car Dealer Used Car Award winners also have an eye on sustainability with the project and contractors are using locally sourced materials throughout.

Once completed, the site will be fitted with at least 10 electric vehicle charging bays as well as solar panels.

The land remains under the ownership of Eastleigh Borough Council and Hendy has been working closely with the local authority on the project.

Paul Hendy, the dealer group’s CEO, says the redevelopment, which will create as many as 45 new jobs, reinforces the company’s commitment to the Eastleigh area.

He said: ‘This development reinforces our commitment to the area and will provide us with the space needed to look after our customers now and in the future.

‘This investment is part of our ongoing expansion plans, and we see Eastleigh as a key location for our long term future.’

Ian Corben, deputy leader of Eastleigh Council, added: ‘Hendy is a long-standing local business and this exciting development brings more business investment into our borough.

‘The new Hendy car showroom will provide additional jobs and opportunities for local people. It also brings a vacant brownfield site into viable use, provides economic benefits to the local area and supports an existing business.’

Main image: Deputy council leader Ian Corben, Hendy Group chief executive Paul Hendy, Councillor Cynthia Garton and Knights Brown site manager Terry Churchill