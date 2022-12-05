Hendy – Used Car Dealership Group of the Year Winner 2022

Our Used Car Dealership Group of the Year for 2022 was Hendy.

The South Coast-based business picked up the accolade thanks to a top performance from across its dealers in the mystery shopping.

Hendy Group, which has a history stretching back over 160 years and represents 21 car manufacturers.

The company is proud to be a close-knit, family-run business, with the fifth generation of the Hendy family currently at the helm.

Although the firm has grown a lot since it was founded in 1859, its core values of honesty, quality and customer service are still very much central to its operations.

Awards host Mike Brewer said: ‘Well done to everyone at Hendy – a blinding result and something to truly celebrate.

‘Although a big company, the Hendy used car team deserve praise for their attention to detail and the great levels of customer service they deliver.

‘Hendy Group as a whole has a long and proud history and, I’m sure, a bright future. Congratulations to all concerned.’

Arnold Clark

Hendy

Snows

Swansway

Sytner

A delighted Richard Reed, head of brand performance at Hendy Group, said: ‘We are over the moon. We were up against some really strong opposition and when we won it, we were ecstatic.

‘I think the secret to our success is teamwork. We love our people, we love our customers and we love the outcomes we achieve.

‘This trophy means so much to us. Once we let our colleagues know we have won, the entire Hendy team will be over the moon. It’s fantastic!’

