Hendy Group joins forces with Army Flying Museum

Hendy Land Rover in Salisbury has become the first ever corporate partner of the Army Flying Museum.

The new agreement will see the JLR dealership will showcase its vehicles to the Middle Wallop museum’s visitors and supporters.

Hendy will also be exhibiting at the museum’s key fundraising event – Wallop Wheels and Wings – which takes place in July.

Hendy Group’s JLR brand and sales operations director Andy Grant said the partnership was perfect for the automotive group as it looks to expand its involvement in the community.

He said: ‘At Hendy we offer serving, veteran and reserve military personnel reduced rates on new Land Rover models so this partnership enables us to spread the word among this group of people that we not only support the museum but can also offer them additional benefits of buying from us.

‘It is a real privilege to be a corporate partner of the Army Flying Museum.

‘Land Rover’s connection to the Army is historic and it is exciting to be able to support this fantastic local museum in this way.’

Ella Clayton from the Army Flying Museum, added: ‘We are delighted that Hendy Land Rover Salisbury is our first corporate partner.

‘The Museum represents a great opportunity for Hendy to showcase its brands to our expanding audience and we very much look forward to welcoming the local Hendy colleagues to experience the museum too.

‘By becoming a corporate partner, Hendy Land Rover Salisbury will also directly support our vital work at the museum and will aid our post-pandemic recovery.

The Army Flying Museum holds an extensive collection charting over 100 years of the British Army in the air.

Annual passes can be bought for just £10.