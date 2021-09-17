Hendy Group launches car rental service to meet growing demand

Hendy Group has launched a car rental service to meet an increase in demand.

Cars can be rented for the short or long term via Hendy Go, which is powered by Karzoom.

Commercial director Mark Busby said hundreds of vehicles were available, adding: ‘We have a dedicated website where customers can quickly and easily book their vehicle, together with specialists at our Hendy Go locations who can help with all aspects of a booking.

‘Our research suggests that customers like to deal with the familiar Hendy name and are looking for convenient drop-off points, transparent pricing and a secure booking and payment system, which are at the heart of our Hendy Go offering.’

The service is currently available from Hendy dealerships in Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Salisbury and Southampton, but there are plans to expand.

‘At Hendy Group, we are always looking at ways to meet customer demand and provide the motoring services they want now and in the future,’ said Busby.

‘The investment in this new service reflects a trend from customers looking for flexible motoring solutions, with car rental one area of growing demand.’

