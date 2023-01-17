Hendy Group to open new Nissan dealership in West Sussex

Hendy Group is to add to its network of Nissan dealerships with the opening of a new site in West Sussex.

The Crawley dealership will become Hendy’s fourth Nissan site joining other premises elsewhere in the south in Hampshire, Dorset and Wiltshire.

Set to open in the spring, it is the first new Hendy dealership to be announced in 2023, with further expansion plans expected later in the year.

The site will house 50 new and used cars, as well as a servicing and repair operation, and will create several new jobs for the area.

Paul Hendy, CEO of the dealer group, said: ‘We already run successful Nissan dealerships in Wiltshire, Dorset, and Hampshire so adding West Sussex makes good business sense.

‘This new dealership builds on our relationship with Nissan and is particularly well-timed with the Nissan Qashqai the best-selling car in the UK last year.

‘We have also just started work on a new dealership development in Hampshire and we are looking at a number of other moves to strengthen our position in the market in 2023.

‘We continue our commitment to ongoing investment in the group and our long-term commitment to the brands we work with.’

The site is one of several changes to Nissan’s UK dealer network in recent times, with the firm selling off its West Way dealership group last year.

Hendy were among the groups to buy sites from the outgoing firm, along with the likes of Yeomans and Glyn Hopkin.

