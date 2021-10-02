Hendy Performance opens new showroom in Exeter following increased demand seen in the south west

Hendy Performance will be opening a new Performance site in Exeter, following increased demand for this category of car they’ve seen in the south west.

The new showroom will be located alongside its existing Lotus dealership in Marsh Barton.

The team there will be led by Lloyd Newbery (pictured above left) and Jamie Wilson, who are both experienced in the performance car market.

Newbery has worked in the motor trade since 1999, including roles with Jaguar and Aston Martin.

He said: ‘Hendy Performance is for anything that gets the pulse racing and the demand in the south west has already proved tremendous.

‘We are meeting a wide range of customers who either want a new performance car or want to enhance their own vehicle and it is great to be able to offer them such a wide choice.’

Sales advisor Wilson has previously worked with Newbery, and the pair have said their delighted to be back in the same team.

Hendy Performance will also offer a range of specialist servicing and upgrades for all makes of car and of any age, as well as sourcing or selling cars on customers’ behalves.

Wilson added: ‘We have a tremendous network in the performance sector so buyers are already coming to us looking for something very niche or unusual and we’re delighted to be able to help.

‘The new Hendy Performance centre is also planning to hold a number of open days for owners’ clubs and Lloyd said it would be somewhere for people to share their passions.’