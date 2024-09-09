Here’s how Bumper can easily bump up income for car dealerships

Operating from 10 locations across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, the Thurlow Nunn Group is a family business established in 1875.

With nearly 150 years of service, the group values its long-standing partnership with Bumper, recognising the platform as a valuable option for customers to spread the cost of servicing, maintenance and repair work.

Initially, Bumper was used reactively as a payment option presented to customers only when necessary.

However, as customer demand for more flexible payment plans grew, Thurlow Nunn realised the need for a more proactive approach.

Proactive use of Bumper

Gary Osborn, Thurlow Nunn’s regional director, explains: ‘Consumer habits changed. People were seeking financial flexibility for brakes, tyres and additional work.

‘Our customers expressed their desire to use this solution. Consequently, we reviewed our approach and decided to implement changes across the business due to the economic climate.’

By offering flexible payment plans proactively, Thurlow Nunn saw increased average invoice values and improved customer satisfaction.

Integrating Bumper into workflow

To make Bumper a core part of its aftersales strategy, Thurlow Nunn shifted from offering Bumper only when customers declined work to presenting it at the beginning of the process.

This allowed customers to make informed decisions, knowing they had flexible payment options.

Creating awareness was crucial. Thurlow Nunn integrated Bumper messaging into digital marketing, social media, advertising campaigns, customer text messages and service emails.

Dave Haskey, Thurlow Nunn’s commercial director, highlights: ‘Proactively using Bumper was essential because we wanted to support our customers, especially during challenging economic times.

‘Offering Bumper enabled customers to affordably service and maintain their vehicles.’

This approach ensured customers could approve necessary work with the confidence that their vehicle would be safe and reliable, rather than just opting for the minimum required.

To support this change, Thurlow Nunn implemented comprehensive staff training on how and when to discuss Bumper.

New processes were established to present Bumper as an option to all customers, resulting in more customers taking advantage of the interest-free payments.

How the Bumper partnership works

For customer-facing staff, integrating Bumper into service interactions is straightforward.

Staff log in to the Bumper home screen, input the customer’s details for a quick credit check and receive a decision in seconds.

Bumper seamlessly integrates with Thurlow Nunn’s Pinewood DMS, allowing the group to send vehicle health checks and videos to customers, who can then choose Bumper when approving the required work.

This digital journey speeds up work authorisation and payment.

The positive impact of Bumper for Thurlow Nunn and its customers is evident.

Osborn states: ‘We believe this is the right choice for our business and customers. It converts more work on the day and ensures cars are fixed, safe and back on the road.’

Rewarding results

Satisfied customers indicate value, but the real success is reflected in the increased average invoice values, as more customers opt for the full recommended schedule of work.

Since adopting a proactive approach to Bumper in April 2023, Thurlow Nunn has achieved remarkable results:

A 35% increase in revenue transacted via Bumper versus the previous 12 months

Returning customers spend 75% of their first-time spend

Retail recovery rate has increased by more than £10

Customer satisfaction and retention have increased, with a Trustpilot score of 4.9/5

Based on current data and customer feedback, Thurlow Nunn expects these numbers to continue to grow.

Osborn concludes: ‘Offering this solution leads to more work being done and significantly improves customer retention and satisfaction.’

Optimising the customer experience with Bumper

Bumper offers a simple solution with seamless integration into existing processes.

By listening to its customers, Thurlow Nunn has made Bumper central to its operations, yielding positive results for both the business and its customers.

