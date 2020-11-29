The latest on used car values, why one dealer boss is already planning for a third lockdown, what car buyers want from online sales and why building trust online has never been so important – it was a packed programme of Car Dealer Live shows this week.
Every week the Car Dealer team speak to a range of interesting guests on Car Dealer Live, and this week was no exception.
On the shows this week we had Codeweavers, Auto Trader, Cambria and Cap HPI.
Here’s what you might have missed this week…
Monday – Codeweavers
Codeweavers’ Shaun Harris and Blackshaws boss Will Blackshaw joined James Batchelor and chatted about how building trust and loyalty during the current digital transition has never been so important. Read more here
Tuesday – Auto Trader
Auto Trader commercial director Ian Plummer appeared on Car Dealer Live on Tuesday to discuss online car sales. Plummer revealed an extensive piece of research into what consumers want when it comes to buying online. Read more here
Wednesday – Cambria Automobiles
Cambria Automobiles boss Mark Lavery joined James Baggott on Wednesday and revealed he’s already preparing for a third national lockdown. Lavery was speaking on the day the business’s annual results were published – more here
Thursday – Cap HPI
Cap HPI’s head of valuations, Derren Martin, spoke to James Batchelor on Thursday and exclusively revealed used car values had fallen in November. He explained how two months of decline was due to the market ‘realigning’ itself, but despite this there were reasons to be positive – more here
