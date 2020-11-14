Heycar has made home delivery available on all 110,000 cars available from dealers on its site – and it will be paying the cost of delivery for its dealers.

It has committed to offering this support until the end of the year.

The website now asks car buyers at the earliest intention stages, when completing its affordability checker, whether their preference is collection or home delivery.

It says this means dealers are getting the ‘highest intent enquiries’.

Heycar has also added the ability for customers to be fully financed online, seven days a week, thanks to a stronger partnership with Volkswagen Financial Services.

In a bold move it has also revealed the new ‘only from Heycar’ feature. Cars marked with this are only available in a ‘virtual showroom’ and once the customer has bought one of these 48 cars, they can choose which dealer to collect from.

Karen Hilton, chief commercial officer at Heycar, said: ‘We are supporting our partner dealers in every way we can. Early indications of the second lockdown show that marketing spend in the category is reducing as many similar online portals take a cautious approach.

‘However at Heycar, we’re holding firm – we all feel more ready to weather this lockdown period and one of the main reasons for this is that dealerships are better set up for online customers.

‘We have helped many dealerships change the way they operate so they can engage with and nurture the leads that come their way while showrooms have been forced to close.

‘Now as the largest source for cars with free delivery, we will see greater consumer engagement – this supports our dealers by allowing the entire car buying process to happen remotely.

‘We’ll continue to work closely with our dealers to deliver the best leads to them and help them adapt to this ever-changing situation.’