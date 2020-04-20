Advertising platform HeyCar’s chief commercial officer Karen Hilton and Pentagon Group’s Jonathan Lingham will be appearing on Car Dealer Live midday Tuesday.

HeyCar is a relatively new entrant to the online classified market and is backed by VW and Daimler and already has nearly 4,000 dealer partners in the UK.

And recently it made headlines when it snapped up the well-known consumer website Honest John from administration. Also joining our the Car Dealer Live broadcast will be the site’s editor Dan Powell.

Pentagon’s Lingham will talk about how the dealer group – one of the top 30 largest in the UK with 50 franchised dealerships – coped with the coronavirus crisis and what’s it’s doing to prepare for the recovery.

HeyCar’s Hilton will chat about the support it is offering dealers, the new technology it is rolling out and how it thinks the crisis will change the motor industry.

And Honest John’s Powell will give us his take on what consumers are worried about during these troublesome times.

You can watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast on this post on April 21 at midday, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Also coming up this week, we have:

April 22 Kia UK aftersales director Chris Lear and sales director Steve Hicks

April 23 Perrys MD Darren Ardron

FApril 24 Peter Vardy Ltd’s Peter Vardy

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.