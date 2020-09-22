Heycar has partnered with Experian to cut the stress and uncertainty customers may have when it comes to sorting finance for their vehicle purchases.

It lets them find car finance deals and check how likely it is they’ll be approved without their credit score being harmed.

Brook Bishop, head of strategy at heycar, said: ‘We’re delighted to be partnering with Experian, a highly credible industry leader and trusted provider of credit checks and financial services.

‘Their expertise provides our customers with a really powerful tool that allows them to make even more informed decisions as they seek to complete even more of their car-buying journey online.

‘We’re proud to be driving change in the marketplace, which allows us to provide our network of dealerships with ever more high-quality leads.

‘This is the next step in realising our wider e-commerce strategy, which we’re working on with multiple partners.’

Gerardo Montoya, managing director of automotive at Experian, added: ‘Many people find talking about finance to be the “awkward” part of buying a car.

‘We’ve worked with heycar to help people find out what finance deals they are eligible for without affecting their credit score so that they can browse and buy with confidence.’

The online car marketplace, which has just celebrated its first anniversary, now has more than 150,000 cars on its site and has driven leads worth £40m per month to its network of 3,700 dealerships, as reported by Car Dealer.