Highly Commended Online Advertiser for Used Cars of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

It has been an unprecedented year for eBay Motors Group as it has fought to keep up with a rising demand for used cars.

The group was delighted to be highly commended in the Online Advertiser for Used Cars of the year category.

Here is what Phill Jones, head of eBay Motors Group, had to say…

How did it feel to be highly commended?

‘We’re pleased to be highly commended for Car Dealer’s 2021 Online Advertiser for Used Cars. Thank you to those who voted for us!

‘While it’s been a challenging 12 months for everyone, we’ve worked closely with our dealer partners to ensure they get as much online visibility for their stock as possible.

‘Our research shows used car buyers now visit an average of 3.5 car search websites as part of their purchasing journey and being shortlisted acknowledges how we are an integral part of that mix with our Motors.co.uk, Gumtree and eBay platforms.’

What does it mean to you to be highly commended?

‘The eBay Motors Group team has consistently risen to the many challenges presented by 2021 and worked hard to deliver the best possible outcomes for our dealer partners.

‘Being highly commended by Car Dealer celebrates the commitment and passion from our teams to ensure dealers have been able to maintain the highest possible online visibility of their stock, especially when showrooms were forced to close during the lockdowns, while helping buyers find the best used car for their specific needs.’

How important are the Car Dealer Power awards to the industry?

‘The Car Dealer Power awards are one of the most respected in the car retailing sector, so it’s an honour to be shortlisted and highly commended for the Online Advertiser for Used Cars.

‘However, we have our sights set on the top prize, so we’ll be back next year!’

How has the past year been for the company?

‘Looking past the obvious difficulties that Covid-19 has presented – and continues to present – for many, the last 18 months have arguably been some of the most exciting the industry has seen.

‘There has been huge levels of consumer interest in the sector coupled with increased flexibility around how they buy.’

What are your thoughts on the future?

‘Having access to a car has become more important for many due to the pandemic, both as a perceived ‘safer’ mode of transport but also as a place they can retreat to, or as the enabler of adventure and new experiences.

‘We’re hugely excited to be part of that journey and this industry – helping buyers find the right car, so they can get more out of life.’