Highly Commended Warranty Supplier of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

WMS Group has been highly commended in the Warranty Provider of the Year category for the second year running.

In 2021, WMS has continued to offer a high level of service with 24/7 support and claims paid within 24 hours.

Craig Grant, commercial director at WMS Group, is thrilled with the honour.

This is what he told Car Dealer…

How did it feel to be highly commended?

‘We’re delighted to be highly commended in what is a very competitive category.

‘To be recognised in the warranty supplier category in this way is testament to all the hard work of our colleagues over the last 12 months, and I’d like to thank them – and our customers – for their continued dedication and for joining us on this journey.’

What does it mean to you to be highly commended?

‘Since we were established in 2003, we’ve grown to become one of the leading warranty suppliers, providing quality reliable warranty solutions and other motoring protection to more than 20 per cent of the UK’s automotive dealers.

‘Our range of products are designed to be simple to use, flexible and all-encompassing, allowing dealers to work with their customers to find the right solution for them when it comes to a used vehicle warranty – so to be highly commended for our work really is the icing on the cake for us when it comes to providing customer confidence in our brand.’

How important are the Car Dealer Power awards to the industry?

‘The Car Dealer Power Awards are voted for by dealers.

‘To be able to secure industry recognition directly from our customers is incredibly important.’

How has the past year been for WMS?

‘The last year has been difficult for most industries but, as we emerge from the pandemic, the opportunities for us as a business to maximise on what the new landscape looks like is exciting.

‘In the last 12 months we’ve invested in not just our employees – welcoming 30 new colleagues, including a brand new Product Manager – but our products too, launching our Motorhome warranty in June and redeveloping and relaunching our market-leading Safe & Sound brand in August.’

What are your thoughts on the future?

‘For the industry, there remains a number of challenges to overcome in a post-pandemic and post-Brexit world.

‘As a company, however, we’re not standing still. We have a range of new and exciting products in the pipeline, including some unique tools for dealers to promote and manage warranties.

‘We’re excited for what the future holds.’