A Honda motorbike dealership is helping in the fight against Covid after becoming a temporary vaccination hub.

The family-run Crewe Honda Centre was being renovated during lockdown when its potential as a place where people could get the anti-virus jab was quickly spotted.

Roger Morris, the owner of the West Street dealership, said his best friend pharmacist Raj Patel had the idea.

Within a few days the transformation had taken place with NHS and clinical approval secured as well.

Vaccinations started being given last Saturday (23rd), with Jainil Patel – Raj’s son – as the clinical lead and 200 people booked in. It is open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.

Kind-hearted Mr Morris, 49, isn’t even accepting any rent, although it was offered.

Writing on the dealership’s Facebook page, he said: ‘This all started when my very good friend Raj who owns the chemist across the road came across to see us taking the floor up.

‘Next minute he was saying I could use this as a Covid vaccination centre.

‘I didn’t really think anything of it until the next minute someone from the NHS appeared and asked me if they could rent the building, I of course declined and said I will donate the building for as long as it’s needed.

‘Since then it’s been a race to clear the building and get it ready for the opening.

‘I hope this small gesture will help the local community in the fight against the current pandemic.’

Once the centre – which has been in his family for more than a century – reopens, it will be offering its motorbike service in the left-hand side of the building while the jabs continue in the other part of the building.

‘I am hoping everyone will understand and it’s of course for the “greater good”. (Hot Fuzz),’ he added.

‘New 2021 models are starting to arrive and I look forward to opening again soon. Thanks to everyone who has helped to get this up and running at very short notice.

‘It has been an incredible transformation from a Honda motorcycle dealership to a Covid vaccination centre. It’s not been easy but it’s amazing what can happen when everyone pulls together.’

Mr Morris said he and Raj had known one another for more than 30 years – Raj had been his best man – and told the BBC: ‘It’s a great way that two businesses from totally different backgrounds can come together and help the local community.’

