How independent dealers can secure stock quickly and efficiently with Dealer Auction

With the September plate change still fresh in the memory, independent dealers have a key opportunity to replenish their forecourts with quality trade vehicles.

With increased consumer demand for new plates, franchised dealers face limited compound space, making it crucial for them to move part-exchanges quickly.

This creates a prime opportunity for independent dealers, but acting fast is essential to securing the best stock before competitors do. The challenge lies in navigating this influx efficiently while avoiding overpriced or slow-moving vehicles.

The solution? Using digital platforms like Dealer Auction.

Urgency of the September plate change

The September plate change is a critical time for dealers, with an influx of part-exchanges flooding the market.

Dealers who prepare by setting up access to platforms like Dealer Auction, and configuring instant alerts, can act as soon as vehicles become available. Acting early ensures that dealers can secure stock they know will sell fast at retail.

With the market moving quickly, the smartest dealers will be those who plan ahead. By setting up the right tools, you can avoid the last-minute rush and make informed, strategic purchases that will keep your forecourt fresh and profitable.

Efficient and fast sourcing

The Dealer Auction platform gives independent dealers access to multiple stock sources with a single login. Whether bidding on trade part exchanges, retail-ready stock, fleet vehicles, or cars sourced directly from consumers, dealers gain a competitive edge.

With features like real-time stock updates, intelligent recommendations, and advanced filters – including location-based searches and sorting by Auto Trader Retail Rating – dealers can quickly and efficiently find the right vehicles to meet their specific needs.

Variety of stock sources

One of the biggest advantages of Dealer Auction is that it’s completely agnostic, aggregating vehicles from auction houses, independent dealers, franchised retailers, OEMs, consumers, and fleet stock from trusted companies like Hertz, Novuna, Mobilize Financial Services, and Santander Consumer Finance.

This extensive variety not only allows independent dealers to source vehicles across all stock types, price points and mileage ranges, but also ensures they have the flexibility to meet the diverse needs of their customer base and stay competitive in any market condition.

Instant purchasing options and timed auctions

Speed is critical in today’s market. Dealer Auction’s ‘buy it now’ option allows dealers to purchase vehicles instantly, securing the stock they need, when they need it.

In addition, timed auctions finishing every few minutes provide a constant stream of opportunities for dealers to bid on and secure stock. Having more control and flexibility will allow independent dealers to stay agile and responsive to local demand.

The value of digital tools

While the focus here is on Dealer Auction, the broader point is the value of digital tools in today’s fast-paced automotive market. Transparency, speed, and data-driven insights are essential for independent dealers looking to stay competitive. Platforms like Dealer Auction streamline the sourcing process, reduce risk, and help dealers optimise stock acquisition with minimal hassle.

As the September plate change approaches, independent dealers who embrace digital platforms and act quickly will be in the best position to secure top-quality stock, maximise profitability, and stay ahead of the competition.

