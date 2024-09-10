How Motorway helps Bob Davies Car Sales source cars at the click of a button

With Motorway, dealers are just one click away from buying the stock they need.

With volumes of premium used-car stock regularly exceeding 1,500 vehicles a day in our daily online sales, we’ve got more quality stock than ever on Motorway.

Recently, I spoke with Lisa Mckenzie-Crawford, co-owner and director of Wales-based Bob Davies Car Sales, a business whose ethos is low-mileage quality cars.

Established in the 1970s, this family-run showroom has evolved into the largest independent car dealership in Wales.

She explained why she loves buying stock from Motorway and this is what she had to say:

‘We started using Motorway about 18 months ago. The main change in sourcing cars direct from Motorway has been the ability to select the exact models, colour and mileage of vehicles.

‘Quality, low-mileage cars is our ethos and through Motorway, we are able to pinpoint those all over the country, instantly and easily.

‘We can make shortlists at any time of the day and then we can spend time placing bids on the cars we like from anywhere that we are in the country,’ she said.

‘We really like the idea that cars can arrive at our site on a daily basis, three or four at a time rather than bulk-buying, and having them all delivered at the same time.

‘One of the great things about buying cars on Motorway is the fact that you can see service history – you can glean an awful lot from the service history of a vehicle and from the pictures of it, so the actual photographs tell a massive story.

‘I find the platform absolutely brilliant at being descriptive of the vehicles. It is quick and easy, there are plenty to choose from and we really enjoy the process of buying cars through Motorway.’

Watch her full testimonial at the top of this article.