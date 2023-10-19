You can unlock peace of mind with a range of packages from Centurion Warranties Ltd

In a world filled with uncertainty, protecting your customers against life’s unexpected twists and turns is an essential need.

That is where Centurion Warranties Ltd comes in. The outfit is your gateway to peace of mind, offering robust warranty solutions to your customers.

We caught up with the firm to find what they can offer and why you should choose Centurion Warranties.

Here is what they had to say…

Comprehensive Coverage

With Centurion Warranties Ltd, you’re in safe hands. We provide a range of market leading warranties, from an invaluable power train-based warranty up to an all mechanical and electrical styled cover (including wear and tear cover protection up to 10 years/100,000 miles).

Our comprehensive coverage means your customers are protected against unexpected breakdowns, as well as having access to our very own ‘Centurion Rescue’ breakdown which includes home start and national recovery as standard.

Reliable Support

Our team of dedicated professionals is on standby to offer unwavering support. Our customer service is second to none, ensuring that you have the assistance you need, precisely when you need it.

We are committed to making the process as seamless and efficient as possible via our state-of-the-art dealer portal.

Tailored Solutions

Centurion Warranties understands that one size does not fit all. We offer a variety of warranty plans that can be customised to suit your unique needs.

Whether you’re a car dealer selling a range of affordable ‘first owned’ vehicles or you stock a large number of high end, prestige & sports cars – Centurion can quickly and efficiently plan a bespoke warranty package to suit your needs.

Affordability

Worrying about the cost of warranties is a thing of the past. At Centurion Warranties, we offer affordable plans that won’t break the bank.

Our competitive pricing ensures that everyone can access the protection they deserve, without straining their budget.

Peace of Mind

Imagine the tranquillity that comes from knowing your customers are safeguarded against unexpected expenses.

With Centurion Warranties, you can enjoy the peace of mind you’ve always longed for. No more sleepless nights or anxiety about unhappy customers or unforeseen breakdown repair bills.

A Name You Can Trust

Centurion Warranties has built a reputation for trustworthiness and reliability.

We’re committed to upholding the highest standards of service, ensuring that your customers are satisfied and secure with the knowledge that Centurion is on hand to help get them back on the road as quickly as possible should they suffer an unexpected problem with their vehicle.

We have a network of over 5,500 repairers across the UK, meaning your customers will always be able to access a local, convenient, repairer.

Your Future with Centurion Warranties Ltd

Investing in a warranty from Centurion Warranties is an investment in your peace of mind. We are dedicated to protecting your customers after sales requirements, ensuring you can run your business with confidence, knowing that we’ve got you covered.

Don’t let the uncertainty of life hold you back. Join those who have chosen Centurion Warranties and experience the unparalleled protection and assurance that comes with our comprehensive warranty solutions.

Don’t wait until the unexpected strikes. Secure your businesses success by partnering with Centurion Warranties – the name you can trust for peace of mind and protection for the road ahead.